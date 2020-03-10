Former official seeks to root out fintech’s legal impediments

A Reconstruction-era law to rein in government spending is among many federal statutes preventing financial regulators from fully studying today’s cutting-edge financial technologies, according to a former Treasury official who wants to do something about it.

Former Senate Banking Committee staff member Jo Ann Barefoot, the first woman to become deputy comptroller of the currency, is now the CEO and co-founder of the nonprofit policy group Alliance for Innovative Regulation.

Barefoot, 70, said she has dedicated the past few years to helping clear the regulatory and legal impediments, starting with an 1870s predecessor to the modern Antideficiency Act among other old laws, that are hindering the development of financial technology and denying consumers the benefits.

To that end, Barefoot last year founded AIR, a Washington-based nonprofit group dedicated to transforming the financial regulatory system. The organization is identifying areas where laws constrain regulators’ ability to promote innovation.