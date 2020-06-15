There’s danger in Democrats’ gamble on policing

Judging by Schumer’s comments, as well as those of leading House Democrats, they’re planning on running for reelection on their response to Floyd’s death, under the knee of the white police officer Derek Chauvin.

“We need wholesale reform, not piecemeal reform,” Schumer said. “We cannot approach this debate by cherry-picking one or two reforms and calling the job complete. It’s my worry that’s what our Republican colleagues intend to do.”

It was much the same from James E. Clyburn, the South Carolina representative who is the House Democrats’ whip. He said on the CQ on Congress podcast on June 9 that he had not discussed a policing bill with his senator, Tim Scott, the lone African American Republican in that chamber. That’s significant because Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tasked Scott with preparing a GOP policing bill. And Clyburn seemed to reject the idea that Senate Republicans could partner with the House, saying that “as an institution the Senate seems to be dedicated to turning the clock back.”

The Democrats, of course, may be merely staking out a tough posture for negotiations. The bill they offered combines proposals developed over years by representatives in the Congressional Black Caucus with input from the two African American Democrats in the Senate, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

It includes everything Democrats want in a policing overhaul, from bipartisan ideas like banning chokeholds and restricting the transfer of military equipment to police departments to proposals that are nonstarters for many Republicans, like barring police officers from using force except to avoid death or serious bodily injury and taking away officers’ protection from civil lawsuits. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said representatives, now on a monthlong district work period, will return to Washington on June 25 to vote on it.