House Republicans are in the process of crafting policing legislation that focuses on three pillars: performance, transparency and accountability, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday.

Part of the effort will be led by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, including ranking member Jim Jordan and others who met Thursday with Sen. Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who is leading the charge on law enforcement legislation in his chamber.

“We agree on a lot of things ... moving in the right direction,” Scott told reporters after the meeting.

Scott also said the text of the Senate GOP policing bill is being finalized tonight and tomorrow and should be ready for release Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest.

“We’ve had a couple of additions to some of the things that we’re going to add to the bill, so we’ll have a text back on the current draft tonight, latest tomorrow, with all the corrections in it," Scott added.