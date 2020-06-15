Outside group hits Tillis on health care record in new ad

Majority Forward, a nonprofit organization that backs Democratic candidates, is launching a seven-figure attack ad Tuesday against North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, one of the chamber’s most vulnerable members.

The new spot, which the group says will air on television and over digital platforms, keeps with Democrats’ predominant theme of health care, saying that Tillis, who is seeking a second term, “bragged” about thwarting Medicaid expansion in North Carolina when he was speaker of the state House.

“I am the speaker of the House that made it illegal to expand Medicaid,” Tillis says in footage from the ad.

Majority Forward is affiliated with Senate Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC that works in support of the party’s Senate candidates. Senate Majority PAC announced in March that it was planning to spend at least $25.6 million in North Carolina starting in the fall. Majority Forward said in May it would reserve $4.2 million for North Carolina starting July 12. The ad launching Tuesday is in addition to all that.

Andrew Romeo, the Tillis campaign’s communications director, told CQ Roll Call in an email that the senator believes the decision to expand Medicaid should be left up to the state based on “financial sustainability” and that, at that time, the program had been mismanaged.