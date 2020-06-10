In sweat-free summer, cash for charity dries up

“You can’t throw a softball virtually,” says Rep. Cheri Bustos, and that gets to the heart of a problem in Washington this summer. With events on hold because of the coronavirus, so is breaking a sweat for charity.

Practice for the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game should be in full swing by now, but not this year.

“I have to convince my children to keep their mother in shape,” says senator (and team co-captain) Kirsten Gillibrand, who has been training off and on at home.

Typically held in June, the softball game pits female lawmakers against a team of journalists from the D.C. press corps, known as the “Bad News Babes.” The goal is to bond on the field, talk some trash, and most importantly, raise money for the Young Survival Coalition, a group that helps young adults affected by breast cancer.

Now all that is postponed. A new date for the game is still TBD, and fundraising has stalled. So far organizers have raised $135,000, nowhere near the $365,000 they raked in last year.