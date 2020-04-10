Congressional baseball game interrupted for first time in nearly 60 years

“While we are not giving up, we are postponing the game in the interest of the health and safety of everyone involved,” Thompson said.

The congressional baseball game, which dates back to 1909, routinely draws thousands of fans to Nationals Park. Proceeds from the game are distributed to local charities. This year, because of early sponsor donations, Congressional Baseball has “provided more than $60,000 in emergency grants to charities providing food, shelter, safety from domestic violence and other critical services throughout the pandemic,” according to Thompson.

The last time there was an interruption in the annual game was the period of 1959-61, when Speaker Sam Rayburn discontinued it because of concerns about injuries to members of Congress. In 1962, the game was revived when Roll Call sponsored the game and Speaker John McCormack agreed to bring it back.

Last year, Democrats topped Republicans 14-7 for the party’s eighth win in nine years, behind a complete game effort from MVP Cedric Richmond, a Democratic House member from Louisiana.

In the best-case scenario, it appears Republicans will have to wait until sometime this fall for the chance to avenge their loss.