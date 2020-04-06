Congressional Women’s Softball Game postponed

The annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“After much consideration, we have made the very difficult decision of postponing the 2020 game due to the safety concerns regarding COVID-19,” according to a news release.

The beloved sporting event pits women members of Congress against the women who cover them: the D.C. press corps, also known as the “Bad News Babes” (who have defeated the lawmakers four years in a row).

The sidelines are often filled with congressional colleagues showing support. (Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise were spotted last year giving pep talks and taking selfies with spectators.)

“It was not easy for us to make the decision to postpone the game, but the health and safety of our fans, players, and volunteers is crucial to our mission,” the release states.