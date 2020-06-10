Scott rebukes critics who say he’s being used by GOP on police legislation

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the chamber, strongly rebuked critics on Twitter who say he is being used as he leads the party’s effort on overhauling policing.

“Not surprising the last 24 hours have seen a lot of ‘token’ ‘boy’ or ‘you’re being used’ in my mentions. Let me get this straight … you DON’T want the person who has faced racial profiling by police, been pulled over dozens of times, or been speaking out for YEARS drafting this?” he said Wednesday in the first of a pair of tweets.

[Senate GOP policing plan may hold some compromises for Democrats]

Scott has been outspoken for years on the topic and went after critics who suggested “you’re the only black guy they know," referring to other members of the Senate GOP.