McConnell blasts Bowser for restricting church services but allowing protests

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday went on the attack against Democrats using a familiar and comfortable ground for him, the First Amendment.

“I have no criticism for the millions of Americans who peacefully demonstrated in recent days. Their cause is beyond righteous,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor. “It is the inconsistency from leaders that has been baffling,” he added, singling out Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser for what he says is selectively allowing racial justice protests but not church services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConnell argued that restrictions on religious ceremonies are not consistent with allowing rallies and protests against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Here in the District of Columbia, the mayor celebrates massive street protests. She actually joins them herself, but on her command, churches and houses of worship remain shut,” McConnell said. “I believe even the largest church buildings in the District are still subject to the 10-person limit for the things the mayor deems inessential.”

McConnell also cited the stay-at-home orders of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said that freedom of speech, assembly and religion “have the same constitutional pedigree,” and thus should be treated the same.