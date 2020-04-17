Judge Justin Walker is a window into McConnell’s sway on federal courts

The way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells the story, the start of Justin Walker’s rapid rise to a federal judgeship started two decades ago with his particularly insightful high school research paper about partisan politics.

Walker interviewed McConnell about the 1994 midterm election, when Republicans swept both chambers of Congress for the first time in 40 years. In the process, he told the Kentucky Republican that particular election was the most exciting thing that had ever happened in his young life.

“Clearly, he had excellent political tastes from quite a young age,” McConnell told the crowd last month at Walker’s formal investiture as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

This fall, in what could be the capstone of the Republican race to fill judicial vacancies, McConnell now will seek to sweep “my good friend Justin Walker” and those long-observed political tastes onto a federal appeals court in Washington often referred to as the second-most-important court in the country.

The story of Walker’s career path — from precocious partisan to what McConnell dubbed “a leading light in a new generation of federal judges” — encapsulates how McConnell’s grip on judicial confirmations during the Trump era has given conservatives a lasting advantage in the nation’s courts on contentious policy fights such as abortion, gun control, immigration and health care.