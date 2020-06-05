In a year when the House will spend much of its attention on must-pass bills, the promise by Democratic leaders of a vote on statehood for the District of Columbia emphasizes its importance, D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton said.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer on Wednesday stressed the need for a vote “this year” on Norton’s statehood bill, citing President Donald Trump’s “threats to impose his dangerous and callous will” on Washington. Norton’s measure would make most of the area comprising the District the 51st state.

Norton said the current conflict between District officials and the federal government over the military presence in Washington wouldn’t have happened in places like Maryland or Virginia where the governor has authority over the state’s National Guard.

“For 219 years this city has not been equal to the states,” Norton said in an interview with CQ Roll Call. “So whatever else happens with respect to the virus and police reform, this is even more important history because it goes to the way in which our republic is formed.”

The tense relationship between Trump and District leaders like Mayor Muriel Bowser escalated this week, as they went back and forth over how to handle protests over the police killings of George Floyd and others. The demonstrations have come as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, and some worry the mass gatherings could exacerbate the rates of infection.