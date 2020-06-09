Democrats push bigger role for courts to curb police misconduct

For example, last month, the Supreme Court declined to review a lower court decision that two California residents could not pursue a lawsuit against officers whom they accuse of stealing $225,000 in rare coins while executing a search warrant.

Any police officer in the nine states that make up the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit “is therefore free to pilfer property listed in a warrant at will and successfully claim immunity if haled into court,” the two residents said in a Supreme Court petition.

‘Shot across the bow’

Three paragraphs in the House Democrats’ bill released Monday would wipe out two legal defenses from lawsuits that members of Congress say has made it nearly impossible to hold police accountable through the courts because of qualified immunity.

First, officers couldn’t escape a lawsuit because they were acting in good faith or reasonably believed their conduct was lawful. And second, officers couldn’t argue that the constitutional rights or laws were not “clearly established” at the time of the misconduct, which is the version of qualified immunity in play since a 1982 decision.