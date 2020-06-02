Lawmakers eye NDAA to limit military gear transfers to police

The eruptions of violence at protests of police brutality in recent days have rekindled congressional efforts to end the practice of giving surplus military gear to law enforcement agencies.

The program, which is run through the Defense Logistics Agency, dates back to the 1990s, with the goal of finding additional uses for equipment the Defense Department no longer needs, from guns, trucks and armored vehicles to tents, pants and hand-warmers. Over the past three decades, the Defense Department has transferred over $6 billion worth of equipment to various law enforcement departments across the country.

In 2014, images of heavily armed police officers in riot gear riding in Humvees dominated coverage of protests in Ferguson, Mo., after Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer. Since then, lawmakers have tried to rein in the program, with Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., leading the charge.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., a member of the Armed Services Committee, said Monday he hopes to have a provision ending the practice included in the fiscal 2021 annual defense policy bill. The language could either be included in the draft of the bill from House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., or voted on as an amendment during the panel's markup next month.

Gallego, who served in combat in Iraq as a Marine, credited Johnson, a former member of the Armed Services panel who now sits on Judiciary, and the Congressional Black Caucus with driving the conversation.