House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said his Republican conference is open to policing overhauls, a statement that comes after four Minneapolis police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd were charged and protests calling for justice have erupted across the nation.

“George Floyd’s family deserves justice,” the California Republican said in a call with reporters Thursday, referring to Floyd, a black man who was killed as former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for well over eight minutes until he died.

Chauvin had his third-degree murder charge upgraded to second-degree murder on Wednesday when Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced it, along with charges of aiding and abetting murder for the three other former officers who stood by as Floyd died.

McCarthy urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the House back so that members can convene in person and devise a plan of action. House and Senate Democrats, led by the Congressional Black Caucus, will announce a legislative initiative Monday to end racial profiling, excessive use of force and qualified immunity, Pelosi said Thursday on a call with reporters.

“One piece of legislation will not take away discrimination,” McCarthy said. “Sitting and working together, not just within Congress but across our communities, with one another. That is the start and the beginning. That is the way to honor George’s life.”