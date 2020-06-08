The Senate is expected this week to take up legislation, typically overshadowed of late by judicial and executive nominations, while congressional committees tackle topics ranging from marking up the defense authorization bill to holding continued oversight of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate began consideration Monday of an unrelated House bill expected to be amended to provide permanent funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The chamber is expected to spend much of the week’s legislative time on the conservation bill, which could provide some vulnerable Republican senators something to tout on the campaign trail back home.

The House is out, but several committees will address matters from police brutality to the coronavirus response.

Protest response

The action is all occurring amid the backdrop of widespread protests in response to the violent death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.