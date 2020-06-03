GOP Rep. Steve King, a pariah within his own party for racist comments whom K Street interests worked to defeat this week, shouldn’t expect a lucrative lobbying gig awaiting him when he exits Congress.

King, who lost his primary Tuesday, would be too controversial for lobbying firms, trade associations and corporations, say lobbyists and K Street headhunters, even as many former lawmakers decamp for such jobs. This week offers an especially stark picture for King, as many companies and lobbying groups issued statements offering support for racial justice efforts amid Black Lives Matter protests gripping the nation.

“I can’t imagine any scenario where Steve King would be an attractive candidate in representing corporate America,” said Republican lobbyist Marc Lampkin, the managing partner of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s Washington office. “His conduct is often described as being bigoted and outrageous and inflammatory.”

King also had lost influence among his colleagues well before he lost the Republican primary in Iowa’s 4th District to state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who criticized the incumbent’s loss of power.

Republican House leaders stripped King of committee assignments last year after he gave an interview to The New York Times questioning when such terms as “white nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization” had become “offensive.” King has made several racist comments during his career, and he almost lost his reelection bid in 2018 in a northwest Iowa seat President Donald Trump carried by 27 percentage points in 2016.