Ideological fault lines of economic reopening emerge

Schumer added that the House’s latest rescue bill, released that day, was the “big, bold action” that would help those who can’t pay their bills. It would more than double the nearly $3 trillion the government has spent already in response to the virus, and include a vast array of relief, from direct payments to food, rental and mortgage assistance. Schumer said it would avert the mistake President Herbert Hoover made in responding to the stock market crash of 1929. In refusing to spend more to help suffering Americans, Hoover worsened the depression that followed.

Republicans declared the House’s bill, which passed Friday on a mostly party-line vote, as a nonstarter in the GOP-controlled Senate. There, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky mocked the grab bag of proposals — particularly a provision calling for study of diversity in the cannabis industry — and said more government relief was not the answer. “We can’t spend enough money to prop up this economy forever. People need to be able to begin to be productive again,” he said.

Each party’s position is undermined by some of the facts on the ground. For Democrats, it’s the reality that some of the party’s own governors, from Colorado's Jared Polis to Kansas' Laura Kelly, are reopening their states’ economies even though they have not met the criteria set out by the White House’s coronavirus task force, an indication of how intolerable the economic pain has become. Even the notion of ubiquitous testing as a middle ground sounded far-fetched when Schumer said businesses should be able to test every customer.

Republican lawmakers are in the awkward position of urging a path forward that defies the Trump administration’s own public health guidance, which calls for a two-week downward trajectory in new cases as a condition of beginning to reopen.

Democrats have the health experts on their side, as evidenced by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci’s warning to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on May 12 that reopening too quickly could lead to “suffering and death that could be avoided.”