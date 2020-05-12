Fauci warns against lifting restrictions too fast

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, told senators at a hearing on Tuesday that if states prematurely lift social and economic restrictions, cases of COVID-19 could spike again.

Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the "consequences could be really serious" if states don't reopen according to the guidelines laid out by the White House's plan to reopen America.

"If some areas, cities, states or what have you, jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is we will start to see little spikes that will turn into outbreaks," Fauci told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Fauci’s warning comes as many states have already begun to partially reopen and as President Donald Trump has shifted his focus to lifting restrictions and jumpstarting the economy. Several states that began to reopen did not meet the criteria proposed in the White House’s guidelines for doing so, which proposed that states reopen only after seeing a downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of all tests, among other things.

Public health officials say that new outbreaks are expected when social distancing restrictions are eased, but that states need to ensure that they have the capacity to deal with those outbreaks.