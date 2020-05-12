Fauci warns against lifting restrictions too fast
More outbreaks could occur if states reopen before meeting Trump administration guidelines, as many are doing
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, told senators at a hearing on Tuesday that if states prematurely lift social and economic restrictions, cases of COVID-19 could spike again.
Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the "consequences could be really serious" if states don't reopen according to the guidelines laid out by the White House's plan to reopen America.
"If some areas, cities, states or what have you, jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is we will start to see little spikes that will turn into outbreaks," Fauci told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Fauci’s warning comes as many states have already begun to partially reopen and as President Donald Trump has shifted his focus to lifting restrictions and jumpstarting the economy. Several states that began to reopen did not meet the criteria proposed in the White House’s guidelines for doing so, which proposed that states reopen only after seeing a downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of all tests, among other things.
Public health officials say that new outbreaks are expected when social distancing restrictions are eased, but that states need to ensure that they have the capacity to deal with those outbreaks.
Fauci said officials have at least eight possible candidates for a COVID-19 vaccine but warned none are likely to be widely available by the fall.
He said officials hope to know by late fall or early winter whether any of the options would be successful.
"This will be important because this will be good for global availability if we have more than one successful candidate,” he said.
Pharmaceutical companies plan to begin manufacturing vaccines at risk, before it is clear whether a vaccine will be proven to work, which could make it easier to quickly distribute a vaccine when it's available.
Fauci told HELP Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., that colleges and universities hoping to have students on campus this fall would likely have to do so without a widely available treatment or vaccine.
"The idea of having treatments available, or a vaccine, to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far," Fauci said.
Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health, testified that colleges would be able to test students for the virus, which could help in tracking and shutting down potential campus outbreaks.
Tuesday’s hearing turned out to be a mostly virtual affair given that members of the Trump administration and Alexander are quarantining after being in contact with a White House staff member and a congressional staffer who both tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Several senators asked questions remotely.
During his opening remarks, Alexander praised the administration for improving the nation's testing capacity, but said that millions more tests are needed to ensure that people feel safe returning to work, school and colleges and universities.
“Staying at home indefinitely is not the solution to this pandemic,” Alexander said.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the panel's ranking member, criticized the administration for not having a national strategic testing plan, but said far more is needed to lift restrictions, such as more protective gear and guidelines for employers. She also called on Congress to work on another relief package, which Senate Republicans have said they don't want to move ahead with right now.
“We need to work quickly on another aggressive relief package—and we need to make sure our priorities in that bill are protecting workers, students, and families, and addressing this public health crisis, not bailing out corporations and protecting big business from accountability," she said.