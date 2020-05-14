K Street, PACs not eager to attend in-person fundraisers yet

After a monthslong hiatus, some lawmakers have begun inviting lobbyists and D.C. insiders to in-person fundraisers as soon as next month, and that isn’t going over so well on K Street.

Many lobbyists and corporate executives, cloistered in their home offices during the coronavirus pandemic, said they were unlikely to sign up for in-person political events in the coming weeks — and some were downright dismayed that lawmakers would even send invites for so near in the future. Others, though, said they long for a return to the intimacy of real-life events that virtual coffees, lunches and happy hours can’t replace.

[Lobbying on coronavirus surges as Congress doles out trillions]

Lawmakers, mostly Republicans, who have events on the calendar say they’re monitoring public health guidance closely and recognize that such plans may be more aspirational than realistic in the coming weeks and months, even as they’re eager to jump-start the in-person political fundraising circuit.

“It could be a virtual event at the end of the day,” said Luke Holland, chief of staff to Republican Sen. James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma.