Panel finds experts skittish on quick reopening of economy

Experts appearing before the first hearing of a new COVID-19 panel agreed on several common strategies to use in decisions about reopening the economy, as lawmakers bickered over the format of the hearing itself.

In the inaugural hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, both parties emphasized the importance of taking steps to ease economic restrictions, albeit in different ways.

Democrats have pushed for a more cautious approach, while some Republican-led states have been quicker to lift restrictions on businesses.

“While we all want to reopen as soon as possible, doing so before the proper safeguards are in place will cause more sickness and death. A premature opening would also cause greater harm to the economy,” said House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., who chaired the hearing.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the select committee's ranking member, led a chorus of House Republicans who complained that it's time to reopen the economy as well as in-person congressional activities.