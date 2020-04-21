Lobbying on coronavirus surges as Congress doles out trillions

The coronavirus pandemic, which upended the nation’s policy and political agendas beginning in March, also fueled an escalation in federal lobbying, recent public disclosures show.

The associations and corporations that routinely spend the most money on campaigns to influence the federal government, almost without exception, reported lobbying on coronavirus matters during the first three months of the year. Companies and groups involved in health care, defense, business and technology focused largely on legislative measures aimed at rescuing the plummeting economy amid unprecedented unemployment as businesses closed and most Americans sheltered at home.

Social media giant Facebook spent the most it ever has in a quarter, $5.3 million, while the National Association of Realtors disclosed shelling out $13.6 million in the first quarter, more than it spent in any quarter of last year, according to disclosures filed this week.

The disclosures require companies to disclose the issues on which they tried to influence Congress, but they do not have to specify what they were getting lawmakers to do.

Still, K Street lobbyists say they fear that as the pandemic drags on and wreaks even potentially worse havoc on the global economy, it could ultimately hit their own industry’s bottom line, too.