Democrats, eyeing GOP, extend but don’t top up jobless benefit

The unemployment provisions of House Democrats’ new COVID-19 relief package would extend into 2021 benefits that Congress provided by legislation only a few weeks ago, but the bill otherwise would make few changes to the benefits already enacted.

Other components of the latest Democratic proposal are more expansive in their policy goals, but Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill, said changes to the unemployment provisions were minimized in order to maximize the prospect of getting Republican support.

“We know you can’t go it alone,” said Davis, who chairs the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support. “It takes three to tango. We’ve got to have all the components working together to reach agreement.”

The House is expected to vote on the $3 trillion bill Friday even though some Democratic lawmakers are unhappy with omissions. That vote would come just a day after the Labor Department said another 3 million people filed jobless claims in the week ending May 9, raising to more than 36 million the number who have filed in the eight weeks since the pandemic started shutting down large parts of the economy.

Davis acknowledged that some labor advocates see the COVID-19 benefits as inadequate, but he said Democrats are focused on an approach most likely to make it through Congress, a recognition that Senate Republicans consider added benefits too generous.