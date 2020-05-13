Florida, Kentucky are slowest states in handling jobless claims

The different speeds at which states are rolling out unemployment benefits have workers in some places facing long delays in getting their jobless payments.

Labor Department data show Florida lags all other states, with about 74 percent of initial claims filed through the week ending April 25 not yet advanced to the insured unemployed caseload, a category that indicates the applicant has been approved for benefits. One explanation for not advancing could be that a claim has been declined. But those who deal with the system daily depict a breakdown in processing that has left thousands adrift without benefits.

Kentucky also continues to struggle. The 61 percent of claims that are still unprocessed suggest that many eligible for unemployment benefits aren't receiving them. State officials say the Labor Department numbers don't include cases approved under the new federal programs, where they have made progress. But those who work with claimants in the state say clients find it nearly impossible to get answers on cases.

The states' mixed performances continue after seven weeks of high initial jobless claims. The Labor Department's weekly reports show more than 33 million people filed claims since the week ending March 21 as large sectors of the economy closed in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress enacted four pieces of legislation to provide relief, including measures to increase unemployment benefits.