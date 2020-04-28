States navigate jobless flood at different speeds

Smaller caseloads allowed states to reduce staff and investment, as well as the tax employers pay to fund the unemployment system. Downsizing also left some states with less capacity.

Zach Schiller, who follows unemployment issues as research director at Policy Matters Ohio, said that Republicans in Columbus tried for years to reduce benefits, an effort that eventually failed. But underinvestment in the administration of the benefits system was a side effect of the fight.

“We’re reaping the results, and people are experiencing that at the worst possible moment, when people really need these benefits,” Schiller said.

Based on data released by the Labor Department, CQ Roll Call calculated that only about 59 percent of some 855,000 initial claims filed in Ohio have been processed into the unemployment caseload. The calculation is based on initial claims filed in the four weeks through April 11 and the number of claims approved for benefits after excluding the number already in the unemployment caseload before the pandemic hit.

O’Leary said some claims that don't meet eligibility criteria should be rejected, and therefore all initial claims shouldn't be expected to show up later as part of the caseload.