What Tuesday’s elections taught us, and what they didn’t

It’s difficult to glean broader trends from a couple of special elections, but that didn’t stop both parties from drawing polar opposite lessons from Tuesday’s contests in California and Wisconsin.

In California’s competitive 25th District, Republican Mike Garcia, a Navy veteran, defeated Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith to take back a seat that flipped in 2018. Garcia was leading by 12 points when The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon.

In Wisconsin, GOP state Sen. Tom Tiffany held on to an open Republican seat in the rural and deep-red 7th District when he beat Democrat Tricia Zunker, a local school board president, by 14 points.

Republicans cheered the results as signs that they will flip more House seats come November, pointing mainly to Garcia’s victory in a district President Donald Trump lost in 2016 and where Democrat Katie Hill unseated Republican Rep. Steve Knight two years later.

“Every indicator so far suggests Democrats should now be worried about losing more than just this district, which Hillary Clinton won by nearly 7 points, but also their House majority this fall,” said Dan Conston, president of the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC tied to House GOP leadership.