Pilots demand recommended COVID-19 protocols be required

Airline pilots are at odds with carriers over how to keep crews and passengers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their union is pressing Congress to mandate uniform procedures for preventing transmission of disease-causing virus.

On Tuesday, House Democrats sided with the pilots, releasing legislation that would require airlines to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning and decontamination requirements.

Some Democrats in the Senate, too, say they agree airlines should do better: Democratic members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee suggested during a May 6 hearing that the federal government should set uniform guidelines for the aviation sector and traveling public.

"To date, airlines, airports, and federal agencies have implemented inconsistent measures to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus through the aviation system," ranking member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, wrote in a Monday letter to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, noting that "airlines and airports need further guidance and clarity."