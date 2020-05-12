DOT eases airport service mandates for struggling airlines

The U.S. Department of Transportation is easing some requirements it placed on airlines that received aid under a coronavirus spending bill, including mandates that they serve all airports they did before the lockdown, according to a notice issued Tuesday.

The roughly $2 trillion spending bill (PL 116-136) required airlines receiving aid to continue some level of service to the same airports they served before the pandemic all but shut down air travel.

At least 17 airlines, ranging from major players to small commuter lines, asked for exemptions from that requirement in the law (PL 116-136), forcing the DOT to weigh in on requests on hundreds of destinations, including many smaller airports or those near other large metropolitan airports.

Airlines often were compelled to send out nearly empty flights in order to meet those service obligations and have argued that maintaining the flights put them at further financial risk.

On Tuesday, the department said it would allow air carriers to create a prioritized list of destinations to stop serving. The DOT would have the right to refuse a request if it meant the affected airport would no longer receive any air service.