Big boosts for families, pensions, blue states in new virus aid proposal

House Democrats included an array of tax cuts for households and businesses as well as long-sought pension relief for union retirees and others in their massive $3 trillion-plus COVID-19 aid plan.

The centerpiece of the proposals is another round of direct payments to individuals and families worth up to $1,200 per person, an amount that phases out for single filers earning more than $75,000 in adjusted gross income and joint filers earning above $150,000.

But in one generous tweak for families, dependent children would now qualify for the full credit amount, up from $500 in the March round. Additionally, dependents who are over the age of 17 but younger than 24 ⚊ such as college students stuck in their parents' basements due to shuttered dormitories ⚊ would now qualify.

The catch is each household's tax payments would be capped at $6,000, so only the first three children would qualify; but that's still more than a nine-person household would receive under the March aid package.

