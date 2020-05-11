Pent-up tax demands could resurface in House Democrats’ aid bill

Capitol Hill observers are expecting the tax components of House Democrats’ massive new coronavirus relief package to amount to mostly a partisan wish list.

But since the Constitution grants the House sole authority to originate revenue legislation, Democrats’ bargaining power on the next aid bill makes any wish list they put out difficult to ignore.

Top Democrats have said the measure will focus mainly on tax policies directly related to the economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as expanded employer tax credits to cover workers’ wages and another round of direct payments that could top the $1,200 distributed to most Americans since mid-April.

But some Democratic officials and lobbyists following the deliberations say they also expect provisions that were floating around prior to COVID-19 bursting onto the scene to make it into the package.

