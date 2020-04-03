Democrats face ‘SALT’ challenge in next phase of coronavirus relief

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s push to undo caps on state and local tax deductions as part of a new coronavirus relief package faces more than just steep opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Republicans are calling it a “nonstarter.”

House Democrats would need to thread the proverbial needle to hit their trifecta of goals: avoiding a windfall for the wealthiest; helping vulnerable swing district lawmakers; and selling “SALT” relief as help for Americans hit by a devastating pandemic.

Pelosi told The New York Times this week she wants to retroactively repeal the $10,000 SALT cap for 2018 and 2019, generating refunds for taxes paid in those years under the rules imposed by the 2017 GOP tax overhaul. A Pelosi spokesman clarified later that Democrats will “include limitations on the higher end” so the benefit would be tailored to the middle class.