Road ahead: Coronavirus causing scheduling havoc, but Senate presses ahead with other business

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to cause havoc for the congressional schedule, with many senators still reporting to the Capitol despite risks to themselves and others.

And the House could come in for a single day this week to hold votes on coronavirus relief legislation Democrats are preparing and a rules package to allow members to remotely participate in House votes and committee meetings.

The Senate’s immediate legislative priority this week is not pandemic response, even as a key committee chairman and all of the government witnesses he had called will be appearing remotely at a Tuesday hearing about the process for safely getting back to school and to work.

Rather, this is the week that the Senate is expected to clear a bill to revive and overhaul some surveillance authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The measure was left behind when Congress left abruptly as COVID-19 began to spread.