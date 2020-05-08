Capitol Police must now wear masks when in close proximity to others

A month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended face coverings to combat the spread of coronavirus, Capitol Police authorities have directed that their officers wear masks when they are within six feet of anyone, a senior Republican aide for the House Administration Committee told CQ Roll Call.

This mandate is designed to help protect officers, lawmakers and visitors to Capitol Hill at all checkpoints, including magnetometers.

Total COVID-19 cases are growing within the ranks of the Architect of the Capitol and the Capitol Police, but the two agencies have taken divergent stances when it comes to requiring masks.

The Architect of the Capitol made face coverings a requirement for employees in April, the week after CDC issued its guidance, which suggested individuals wear them in public settings. Six employees at the Architect of the Capitol have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the aide.

There are 14 Capitol Police officers who have tested positive for the virus, nine of whom have recovered, said Eva Malecki, a spokesperson for the department. Malecki did not immediately respond to questions about the new mask requirement.