Senate returns to FISA debate with lingering questions about Trump support

Senators will return next week to an overdue debate on the limits of the government’s surveillance powers, even as President Donald Trump’s signature on what they may produce is not yet assured.

The Senate had been gearing up to reauthorize and update parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in mid-March before their first abrupt departure from the Capitol at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate had passed a 77-day extension of three expired authorities, but the House never took up that measure.

The base bill for Senate floor debate will be a broader House-passed reauthorization and overhaul that represented a compromise among House Democrats, Republicans and the administration, with talks that featured the personal involvement of Attorney General William Barr.

[FISA deal passes House, but some conservatives want Trump to veto it]

“The House-passed legislation we’ll take up is not a blanket reauthorization of FISA,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday. “It’s a careful update designed to provide greater accountability for the way these authorities are exercised. It will increase transparency in the FISA process and respond to the shameful abuses of 2016 while preserving the toolbox that professionals use to defend us."