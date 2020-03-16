Senate passes 77-day FISA surveillance stopgap

Senators passed Monday a 77-day extension of surveillance authorities that lapsed over the weekend.

The passage of a bill by voice vote that would revive and extend surveillance powers — including those under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — until the end of May gives lawmakers breathing room to debate surveillance and privacy issues after the immediate threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

The House will need to act on the extension measure; it could do so during a pro forma session.

As part of the agreement to pass the extension, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced an agreement for a limited debate on three amendments, at a time to be determined later, on House-passed intelligence surveillance overhaul legislation.

The extension bill revives the availability of Section 215 orders that allow for the collection of business and other records of individuals through the FISA court and a roving wiretap provision that permits the government to get orders targeting people who frequently change phone lines or use burner devices to avoid traditional wiretaps on individual lines.