FISA deal passes House, but some conservatives want Trump to veto it

A bipartisan House compromise overhauling and reauthorizing foreign intelligence surveillance policies appears on track to reach President Donald Trump ahead of a Sunday deadline.

The House passed the measure, 278-136, on Wednesday with support and opposition coming from a mix of members on both sides of the aisle.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the Intelligence Committee, sought to convince fellow Republicans that the overhaul provisions were sufficient to prevent future politically targeted actions under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. He stressed that if the provisions don’t succeed, it’s likely the intelligence tools in question will ultimately go away.

“These tools have worked well as long as the people who are conducting and using these surveillance capabilities don’t decide to turn them on political opponents,” the California Republican said on the House floor.

“I’m also fairly confident with the remarks that have been made on the Senate side that this would be a rare opportunity where we actually pass a bill and it appears like the Senate is prepared to accept a complete House-produced product,” Nunes said. “That rarely happens, especially in this day and age.”