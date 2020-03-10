House negotiators reach FISA deal as expiry nears

House negotiators have reached an agreement on overhauling surveillance authorities and reauthorizing some expiring provisions.

Senior House Democratic and Republican aides confirmed that the measure (HR 6172) posted Tuesday to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court was the bipartisan work-product of House leadership and members of the Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

Negotiators had hoped for a breakthrough to reauthorize the expiring surveillance powers before the end of the week, with the focus on bipartisan discussions in the House.

The question of what to do about the court does not split nicely along party lines, and those fissures risked the expiration of authorities that were previously extended through March 15.

“We had good negotiations over the weekends with the Democrats and Republicans. I had a microcosm of our conference in today," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday morning.