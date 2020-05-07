Problem Solvers show how Congress can work from home with virtual floor debate

Two dozen members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus hosted a virtual floor debate on state and local funding Thursday, hoping to illustrate that the House can conduct official proceedings remotely. But the experimental session was not without a few technological hiccups.

Caucus members used the Zoom videoconferencing app to connect with one another for the mock debate, telecasting the proceedings to the public through Facebook Live.

Most of the problems seemed to occur with the Facebook Live feed cutting off even as the Zoom debate continued. The first video showing the beginning of the mock proceedings cut out after three-and-a-half minutes and a second after just 33 seconds. A third video remained functional through the end of the debate, which lasted an hour in total.

Members used a picture of an empty House floor as their Zoom background to set the scene, and in many ways, the mock session mirrored formal floor proceedings.

Other congressional caucuses and committees have held virtual hearings during the coronavirus pandemic. But the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group equally divided between Republican and Democratic members, was the first group to hold a virtual floor debate. All virtual sessions have been informal, since House rules do not yet allow for the chamber to convene remotely as a full body or in committees.