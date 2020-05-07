NRSC chairman says incumbents have political advantage in pandemic

Indiana Sen. Todd Young, who chairs Senate Republicans' campaign arm, said Thursday that GOP incumbents could have a political advantage as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Several GOP senators are facing competitive reelection races in November as Republicans try to hold onto their Senate majority. But the National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman said the senators could see a boost at the ballot box by focusing on what they're doing in Congress to respond to the crisis.

"Naturally our candidates have pivoted aggressively towards their official responsibilities. And I think that will be beneficial come November," Young told reporters at the Capitol.

Eleven of the 13 Senate races that Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as competitive involve seats held by Republicans. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to flip the chamber, or three seats if they win the White House, since the vice president casts tie-breaking votes.

GOP senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins of Maine and Martha McSally of Arizona, have already started to highlight their response to the pandemic in television ads. Collins and McSally are among the most vulnerable senators in 2020.