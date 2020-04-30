Pelosi puts $1 trillion price tag on state and local virus needs

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said states and local governments could need nearly $1 trillion in additional aid to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That rough estimate, which projects needs over the next three to four years, suggests a rapidly mounting price tag for the next coronavirus relief package that lawmakers are beginning to negotiate. It would easily dwarf the $150 billion that states and localities received last month.

“We're not going to be able to cover all of it,” the California Democrat said at her weekly news conference Thursday. “But to the extent that we can keep the states and localities sustainable, that's our goal.”

State and local officials have been clamoring for relief from the economic shutdown as they watch their tax revenue run dry. The National Governors Association has called for $500 billion in federal aid to make up for lost revenue at the state government level.

At the local level, the U.S. Conference of Mayors joined with the National Association of Counties and the National League of Cities earlier this month in calling for at least $250 billion in relief for localities, separate from direct aid to states. Counties alone face a $144 billion funding crunch through fiscal 2021 because of lost revenues and some added expenses incurred from the pandemic, according to a NACo study.