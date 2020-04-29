Coronavirus-hammered state budgets worse off than feared: report

The COVID-19 pandemic could cost state governments $650 billion over the next three years, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The forecast, issued Wednesday, is likely to increase pressure on Congress to provide additional aid to states and cities suffering revenue drains from the economic shutdown. How and whether to provide additional aid has become a major dispute in the next round of relief negotiations.

The left-leaning think tank said it revised its projections of state budget shortfalls upward from the $500 billion it estimated just a month ago. The revision was based on gloomier economic forecasts issued by the Congressional Budget Office and Goldman Sachs.

“The new figures … increase the urgency that policymakers enact additional federal fiscal relief and continue it as long as economic conditions warrant,” Michael Leachman, the center’s senior director of state fiscal research, wrote in the new report.

Leachman cited a CBO forecast last week that projected the unemployment rate to average 15 percent in the next six months and decline to only 9.5 percent at the end of 2021.