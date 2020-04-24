CBO details coronavirus economic shock

The 14 percent unemployment rate forecast for the second quarter this year would be far higher than ever occurred during the 2007-09 Great Recession, when the jobless rate never breached 10 percent. The rate is projected to hit 16 percent in the months leading up to the presidential election before tapering to a still-painful 11.7 percent in the final quarter of the year.

[CBO: Unemployment rate could hit 12 percent by summer]

And the federal deficit for this year, which in January was expected to be $1 trillion, could now nearly quadruple. The CBO, the official nonpartisan scorekeeper on Capitol Hill, now projects a $3.7 trillion deficit for the current fiscal year.

The soaring red ink is the result of the virtual economic shutdown triggered by the pandemic, combined with an avalanche of new federal spending. Congress has now passed four relief packages since March that, by CBO calculations, are projected to add more than $2.4 trillion to deficits in the coming decade.

This year’s deficit would amount to 17.9 percent of GDP, a ratio not seen since World War II. The deficit was 21 percent of GDP in 1945, according to data from the White House Office of Management and Budget.