How is Congress preparing the country for a second wave of coronavirus?

Lawmakers are scrambling to make use of a brief window of bipartisan urgency to beef up the nation’s ability to handle a pandemic should there be a second wave of the coronavirus after the economy eventually reopens.

“We know coronavirus is coming back,” Oklahoma Republican Rep. Tom Cole told CQ Roll Call. “We have every reason to expect it to return next year and we certainly need to be prepared for it.… We can’t put this country through another ordeal like it’s going through right now.”

See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire’s breakdown of what efforts Congress is making to prepare for another outbreak.

