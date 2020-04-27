Chance for Congress to fix public health gaps could close fast

Some lawmakers are seeking to overhaul programs that hindered the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the window for Congress to revamp the country's approach to preparing for global health crises may be narrow.

Congress’ response to the novel coronavirus has so far focused on ways to blunt its economic and health effects, but lawmakers also want future legislation to ensure greater domestic control of the medical supply chain or provide additional public health funds.

Lawmakers also hope to prevent a possible second wave of the virus next fall or winter from devastating the nation’s economy.

Still, experts who have watched Congress respond to health crises over the years predict the political interest and will to significantly change the nation’s public health system will be short-lived.

“A pattern repeated over and over again is widespread support for public health and preparedness during an emergency and then immediately afterward. And then within a year, the political will to keep that going starts to dry up,” said Richard Besser, a former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.