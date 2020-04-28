Activist groups are holding roving protests all week, starting with a car-and-bike caravan Monday to advocate for people of color during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC, the moving protest saw drivers and cyclists making their way through the District of Columbia and crossing into Maryland. The caravans passed government offices and hospitals, advocating for protective equipment for essential workers and the release of inmates from the D.C. jail.

The demonstration ended with a rally and go-go performance at a parking lot in Southeast Washington, which was quickly broken up by the Metropolitan Police Department.