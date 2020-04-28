White House ‘studying’ options for second round of rebate checks

Momentum appears to be building for another round of direct payments to households, as lawmakers and the Trump administration start discussions on a new COVID-19 aid package.

“That’s something that we’re studying very carefully, and I know that people in the House are as well,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Tuesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., and other top Democrats have for weeks had more direct financial assistance on their list of priorities for the next aid bill.

Legislation that House Democrats introduced last month proposed checks and direct deposits of up to $1,500 per person, which was higher than the amount ultimately signed into law.

Pelosi told House Democrats on a conference call earlier this month that more cash payments are a priority for a new aid package, which she said could top $1 trillion, though that was before the latest $483 billion measure became law Friday.