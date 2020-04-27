Maloney backs census deadline extension for newest data

A key House Democrat told reporters Monday she wants to grant the Census Bureau its request to extend a deadline for delivering redistricting data as part of the next coronavirus relief legislation, but she hinted that the bill will come with more oversight strings attached.

Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., said the legislation would include the 120-day extension sought by the Census Bureau to deliver new congressional seat apportionment figures by the end of next April, and new mapmaking data a few months later, by the end of July 2021.

“It is necessary, given what we are confronting. We cannot do the door-to-door enumeration,” Maloney said during an update on agency operations delayed by the pandemic.

[Administration seeks to delay census to summer, finish next spring]

The House will likely consider the bill either on its own or as part of the next large-scale economic legislation in response to COVID-19, she said.