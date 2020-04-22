Census Bureau to launch coronavirus survey

The Census Bureau will track changes among small businesses and the American public due to the coronavirus pandemic in a pair of surveys the agency announced late Tuesday.

The Small Business Pulse Survey and Household Pulse Survey will try to get a glimpse of the public in the middle of a pandemic. In its justification to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, the Census Bureau said no other survey has been able to adequately capture the impacts the crisis has had on the country.

Over the next three months, the Census Bureau will ask small businesses and households about economic upheaval, stay-at-home measures and other ways the pandemic has influenced their lives. The agency plans to send emails in the next few weeks.

"These rapid response data will provide federal, state and local agencies critical information to guide real-time response and interventions," the agency wrote in its OIRA submission.