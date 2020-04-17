Census delay could help get better count of diverse communities

Fewer than one in 10 households on many Native American reservations have responded to the census so far, in communities that may require congressional action to get counted at all this year.

Response rates on tribal reservations are a fraction of the national response rate, which neared 50 percent Thursday after a month of self-response. Tribal areas, rural and diverse communities frequently rely on the in-person counting efforts the Census Bureau has delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, one of the first Native American women elected to the House and whose New Mexico district includes several pueblos, said many residents in rural parts of her district can’t fill out the census online because they lack internet access.

“I got my invitation in the mail and did it online. That’s not a possibility for some people. Especially in Indian Country, they rely on folks going door to door,” Haaland told CQ Roll Call, noting that an undercount could limit the federal funding tribes rely on.

“Already Indian tribes are underfunded drastically,” she said.