Administration seeks to delay census to summer, finish next spring

This year’s census may finish months late because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the Trump administration to seek a significant delay in handing over the population results necessary to draw congressional and legislative districts.

Members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee said that they learned in a conference call Monday with administration officials that the Census Bureau wants to delay field operations by another month, to June 1, and blow past the deadline to deliver new congressional seat distributions by four months, to April 30, 2021.

The agency has already suspended field operations by more than a month to help tamp down the spread of the virus, despite concerns the delays will make it more difficult to count more than 300 million people nationwide.

“The Oversight Committee will carefully examine the Administration’s request, but we need more information that the Administration has been unwilling to provide,” said the committee's chair, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., in a statement.

The constitution mandates a census be taken every 10 years, and current statute gives the administration until the end of 2020 to finalize the distribution of congressional seats between states. The administration also gets until spring 2021 to release the specific data for new maps.