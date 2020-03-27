Coronavirus-related college closures complicate census count

Millions of students have emptied out of college towns across the country as a result of the coronavirus — making an already slippery population harder to count in this year’s census and potentially depriving those communities of resources down the line.

That shift could turn bustling college communities into ghost towns in federal data used to determine political representation, the allocation of government funds and more. The Census Bureau’s plans to count those students have gone out the window, as the agency works out how to count nearly 20 million college students who have largely gone home.

College officials, too, are coming to grips with counting their students while they continue the semester remotely. This census “will greatly impact the communities in which colleges and universities are situated,” said Carah Ong Whaley, associate director for James Madison University’s Center for Civic Engagement.

“This just kind of raises the stakes for making sure we have healthcare infrastructure, financial resources and economic resilience from a crisis,” she said.

Students who lived in dorms will be easier to count, Whaley said, as universities will have a firm address for them. The millions who live off campus will be a different story. Many may have moved back to a parent’s house and if they respond there, the Census Bureau may have no evidence they lived at college at all.